Aviva Seeks £1.7M Over London House Blaze

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 1:33 PM GMT) -- Aviva PLC is seeking to claim £1.7 million ($2.3 million) from an electrical installation company and its insurer on behalf of residents of an apartment block in London whose homes were devastated by a fire. Aviva said the fire at the renovated house in Hampstead, north London, was caused by faulty wiring installed by East Midland Electrical Installations Ltd. The insurer, which is acting on behalf of the owners of Worsley Court, is also suing AXA Insurance UK Ltd., the insurer of the now defunct company. East Midland Electrical fell into administration in early 2019 and was liquidated a year later, but...

