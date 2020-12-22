Lloyd's Underwriters Call £3M Policy Void In Factory Fire Suit

Law360, London (December 22, 2020, 5:03 PM GMT) -- A group of Lloyd's underwriters is pushing to void a £2.5 million ($3.3 million) insurance policy held by the owners of a packaging factory that burnt down, citing false representations about the company and its premises when the cover was taken out. The underwriting members of Lloyd's syndicate 1991 say that Quality Pack Ltd., which makes polystyrene boxes used for takeaway fish and chips and kebabs, overstated its manufacturing capability to secure insurance cover for its sites. The underwriters said in their defense filed last Thursday that their agent had initially refused to provide a quote to Quality Pack because the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS