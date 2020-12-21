3rd. Circ. Says Old CBAs Invalid With Union Switch At Utility

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- A utility workers union cannot revive its lawsuit alleging a Pennsylvania utility breached a contract by refusing to honor collective bargaining agreements it reached with a previous labor organization, a Third Circuit panel has ruled, saying the deals became invalid when the workers voted to switch unions. In a unanimous, nonprecedential decision issued Friday, a Third Circuit panel affirmed a lower court's ruling that dismissed a lawsuit Utility Workers United Association Local 537 brought after the Pennsylvania-American Water Co. refused to stand by agreements the utility struck with the previous union that represented its workers when the new union took over....

