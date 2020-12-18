5th Circ. Asks Texas High Court About Amazon 'Seller' Status

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday asked the Texas Supreme Court to resolve the question of whether Amazon is a "seller" of a third-party product that can be held responsible for injuries it caused under the state's products liability statute, saying that it is the only court that can decide the issue. A three-judge panel said the case has "potentially sweeping implications" when it comes to what legal lens to view Amazon's role in the marketplace with, and said that "technological innovation has outpaced legal adaptation." "Online retailers like Amazon have transformed how goods are bought and sold," the panel said. "But when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS