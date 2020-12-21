Fox Rothschild Fights Publisher's Sanctions Bid

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:22 PM EST) -- Fox Rothschild LLP is blasting allegations that its attorneys violated professional ethics in trying to represent the publisher of Business Insurance in one action while simultaneously suing it on behalf of the publication's former CEO, denying any conflict and arguing any such arrangement would have been handled in an ethical way. Fox Rothschild attorneys, who are representing Business Insurance's former owner, Adam Potter, said Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that a sanctions request by Beacon Intercontinental Group Inc. and its subsidiary Business Insurance Holdings Inc. is meritless. Potter is accusing Beacon of reneging...

