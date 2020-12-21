Biomet Asks Judge To Ax $21M Hip Implant Verdict

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Biomet Inc. has asked a Missouri federal judge to reverse a jury verdict granting $21 million to a woman and her husband who alleged her Biomet-made hip implants caused her injury, arguing that her claim of negligent design fails because the jury rejected her strict liability design claim. The company said in a memorandum Friday that the court should change its November judgment in Biomet's favor on all claims brought against it by Mary Bayes and her husband, Philip Bayes, arguing their win can't be sustained after the jury found in favor of the company regarding the strict liability design defect...

