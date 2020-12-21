Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biomet Asks Judge To Ax $21M Hip Implant Verdict

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Biomet Inc. has asked a Missouri federal judge to reverse a jury verdict granting $21 million to a woman and her husband who alleged her Biomet-made hip implants caused her injury, arguing that her claim of negligent design fails because the jury rejected her strict liability design claim.

The company said in a memorandum Friday that the court should change its November judgment in Biomet's favor on all claims brought against it by Mary Bayes and her husband, Philip Bayes, arguing their win can't be sustained after the jury found in favor of the company regarding the strict liability design defect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!