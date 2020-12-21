Court Staff Fight Appeal To Revive Political Speech Limits

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Court employees are asking the D.C. Circuit to back the rejection of speech restrictions limiting how they can express their political beliefs after work hours, challenging arguments from the head of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts that the code protects the courts from accusations of bipartisanship. On Friday, Lisa Guffey and Christine Smith told the circuit the government violated their First Amendment rights by saying federal court employees aren't allowed to express political views on social media, wear buttons or have bumper stickers or yard signs supporting political candidates, among other things. Employees of the Administrative Office don't have...

