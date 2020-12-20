Sens. Confirm White & Case Alum To Calif. Court

Law360 (December 20, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- Senators easily confirmed a White & Case alum to a California district court over the weekend after a tighter vote to approve an accounting firm attorney who has never litigated to join the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, a former White & Case LLP partner, will move to the federal courthouse for the Central District of California after an 80-8 vote Sunday with a mix of Republicans and Democrats opposed. CohnReznick LLP associate counsel T. Michael Dietz won confirmation to the claims court on a 51-36 vote Saturday with 11 members of the...

