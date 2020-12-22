Concurrent Causation Is Key In Texas Storm Insurance Suits

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which ran from June 1 to Nov. 30, was a record-setting year according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.[1] The season produced 30 named storms, including 13 hurricanes and six major hurricanes.[2] Because of the catastrophic rainfall and flooding caused by many hurricanes, in addition to wind, causation is front and center in many hurricane claims and subsequent litigation.[3] Under the typical property insurance policy, wind damage is usually covered but flood and surface water damage are typically excluded. Concurrent Causation at Common Law Causation is the central factor in property insurance coverage determinations. Most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS