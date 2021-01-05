A Legislative Solution For Medicare Claims Settlement Delays

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- On Dec. 11, 2020, Congress overwhelmingly passed the Provide Accurate Information Directly Act, a bill designed to fill a crucial gap in the claims-settling process under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act.[1] In short, the PAID Act will require the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, starting Dec. 11, 2021, to identify Medicare Part C and Part D plans for parties settling claims with Medicare beneficiaries, so that those parties can coordinate benefits and make appropriate repayments to Medicare. This article reviews the background for the PAID Act, highlights its key provisions and analyzes its potential impact on insurers, benefit providers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS