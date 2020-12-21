Baker McKenzie, Wachtell Guide Servier's $2B Cancer Biz Buy

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- France's Servier announced Monday that it will further bolster its cancer portfolio with the acquisition of Agios Pharmaceuticals' oncology unit, in an up to $2 billion deal steered by Baker McKenzie and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. The deal marks the latest step in French drugmaker Servier's plan to grow its oncology footprint with both commercial cancer products and drug development pipelines, following its 2018 purchase of Shire's cancer business. "The strategic acquisition of Agios' oncology business is aligned with our ambition to become a recognized player in oncology and further supports our commitment to provide innovative treatments to cancer patients...

