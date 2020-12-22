Securities Standards Setter Chief To Depart In February

Law360, London (December 22, 2020, 12:33 PM GMT) -- The International Organization of Securities Commissions has said that Paul Andrews is stepping down from the post of secretary general of the global standards setter in 2021 after a term that began in 2016. The International Organization of Securities Commissions, an international body for regulators in securities markets that is known as IOSCO, said on Monday that Andrews will leave his desk on Feb. 25. The organization has not yet appointed a new secretary general and Andrews' deputy, Tajinder Singh, will become acting secretary general from the end of February. "Paul has led the secretariat with distinction during a period of major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS