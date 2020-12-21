Va. Tax Commissioner Seeks To Toss Right-Of-Way Fees Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:57 PM EST) -- Virginia's tax commissioner wants out of a suit brought by a local Charter unit alleging the department he oversees levies unfair right-of-way fees, saying the funds the state collects don't count as franchise fees under the Cable Act. The federal law limits franchise fees to 5% of an operator's gross revenue from cable services, but the right-of-way fee and communications sales and use tax that are being challenged fall outside of that category, the tax commissioner told a Virginia federal court Friday in his motion for summary judgment. "To fall within the meaning of a 'franchise fee,' the plain language of [the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS