EU Approves Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Deal With Fixes

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- Europe's antitrust enforcer on Monday approved the planned $50 billion merger of equals between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot after the automakers agreed to extend a partnership with Toyota for light commercial vehicles in the bloc and made other commitments. The European Commission said in a statement that the deal between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot SA initially raised concerns about the supply of light commercial vehicles in nine member states where the companies are currently close competitors. The commission's head of competition policy, Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, said small commercial vans are used throughout Europe and are especially important...

