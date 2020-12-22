Del. Judge Tosses $236M Verdict Against VMware

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:13 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday scrapped a $236 million jury verdict against VMware for infringing Densify's cloud infrastructure patents and ordered a new trial following an earlier finding that one of two plaintiffs in the case didn't have standing to sue in the first place. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark granted VMware's bid for a new trial in light of a June ruling that Cirba Inc. — a cloud infrastructure company doing business as Densify that directly competes with VMware — lacked standing and only Densify's related patent licensing business, Cirba IP Inc., could level infringement claims against VMware....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS