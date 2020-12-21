Australia Unveils 26-Count WTO Case Against China

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Australia will argue that China launched anti-dumping and subsidy investigations into its barley exports without evidence, refused Australia the chance to defend itself and based its final tariffs on inexact figures, according to documents published Monday by the World Trade Organization. Australia's request for consultations follows combined tariffs of 80.5% Beijing instituted on the country's grain in May. Without offsets, the levies could cause the value of the country's barley sector to tumble 30%, or 720 million Australian dollars ($545 million), by 2025, according to Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment. Announcing Australia's intention to take its complaint to...

