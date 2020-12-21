Ex-Insurance Agent Can't Save License, Ducks Fine For Now

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 1:59 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Monday refused to reinstate the license of an insurance producer who failed to return a client's cancelled policy refund, but said his $25,000 penalty — the maximum allowed by law — may be too harsh. A two-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed the decision by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance to revoke the license of Hany Shehata, who didn't return a client's $809 refund until the department launched an investigation. Shehata also neglected to file a formal response to the charges, according to the decision. The license revocation wasn't "arbitrary, capricious or...

