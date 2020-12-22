Miner Seeks $8.8B In Congo Iron Ore Project Permit Fight

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 12:05 AM EST) -- Australian miner Sundance Resources Ltd. has kicked off arbitration against the Republic of Congo for revoking a mining permit related to its flagship iron ore project, claiming that it's owed some $8.8 billion. Sundance said Monday that a decree issued by the Republic of Congo withdrawing the mining permit issued to Sundance subsidiary Congo Iron was confirmed earlier this month when it was published in the country's official journal. A second decree stated that the mining permit for Nabeba — part of the Mbalam-Nabeba Iron Ore Project — had been issued to a company called Sangha Mining Development Sasu. As a...

