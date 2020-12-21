NJ Water Supplier Wants DuPont, Chemours To Fund Cleanup

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- A company that provides drinking water to about 1.5 million New Jersey residents wants DuPont, Chemours and others to pay for systems to comply with new stringent state water quality requirements after allegedly contaminating the state for decades. Suez Water New Jersey Inc. sued The Chemours Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc. and others Friday for what it said was six decades of the companies knowingly contaminating the state with so-called forever chemicals and choosing profits over safety. As a result of that contamination and recently implemented maximum allowable levels for the chemicals, Suez said it is facing stiff future costs to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS