NJ High Court Lets Judges Get Notified Of Record Requests

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- In an effort to protect judges, the New Jersey Supreme Court has amended a judicial rule to allow judges to be notified when a member of the public requests their financial disclosures, but some public record experts are concerned the change could set a bad precedent. The practice of informing a judge when someone asks for their financial disclosure was commonplace beforehand in New Jersey, but this amendment, which was published on Dec. 16 and went into effect immediately, makes the notification the official standard, according to MaryAnn Spoto, communications director for the New Jersey judiciary. The change came as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS