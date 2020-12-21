NJ Group Says Rec. Pot Measure Was 'Illegal' Legalization

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- An anti-drug group has launched a long-shot bid to block New Jersey's debut of recreational marijuana, saying in a wide-ranging suit that language on a ballot question misled voters and concealed the "insidious" effects of ingesting cannabis. Cannabis Industry Victims Educating Litigators, a group headed by New Jersey attorney David G. Evans, on Thursday asked a state court to declare New Jersey's marijuana legalization amendment void and unconstitutional. The suit claims the ballot measure's language was "fraudulent and contradictory" and concealed the "host of societal problems" posed by legal marijuana. "Unlike heroin and other opioids, whose risks are widely disseminated by...

