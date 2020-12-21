11th Circ. Turns Down Ga. GOP's Absentee Ballot Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision Sunday and denied the Georgia Republican Party's attempt to change the state's absentee ballot acceptance process ahead of a contentious Senate runoff election. In a seven-page, unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that the suit filed by the campaigns of Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler cannot be brought against Georgia's Secretary's of State or the state's election board because Peach State elections are run at the county level. The panel continued that the GOP's request for an injunction — which sought to modify Georgia's signature-verification process for absentee ballots —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS