Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Turns Down Ga. GOP's Absentee Ballot Suit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed a lower court's decision Sunday and denied the Georgia Republican Party's attempt to change the state's absentee ballot acceptance process ahead of a contentious Senate runoff election.

In a seven-page, unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that the suit filed by the campaigns of Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler cannot be brought against Georgia's Secretary's of State or the state's election board because Peach State elections are run at the county level.

The panel continued that the GOP's request for an injunction — which sought to modify Georgia's signature-verification process for absentee ballots —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!