Property Investor Says AXA Can't Duck Liability In Fire

Law360, London (January 7, 2021, 6:16 PM GMT) -- A British property investor has struck back at AXA's efforts to distance itself from a broker accused of changing his policy after a fire, arguing that the insurer's ties to the agent mean it's liable for an additional £1.6 million ($2.17 million) payout. Aubrey Weis filed a reply Dec. 12 in the High Court challenging Axa Insurance UK PLC's attempts to shift blame for the alleged policy mishap onto the broker Lockton Cos. LLP. Weis has argued that Lockton changed the terms of his insurance policy shortly after a devastating fire to alter language that would hold AXA liable for the...

