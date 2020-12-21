Congress Backs $900B COVID-19 Relief, Gov't Spending Bill

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:47 PM EST) -- The House and Senate on Monday approved a sweeping and hard-fought package of nearly $900 billion in COVID-19 aid to individuals and businesses, while funding federal agencies until next fall to avert a government shutdown. Capping marathon talks among congressional leaders and the White House, bipartisan majorities in both chambers voted to restart a loan program for small businesses hit hard by coronavirus health restrictions, provide one-time economic stimulus payments up to $600 per person and extended unemployment benefits, and fund vaccine distribution, among other things. The House voted 359-53, and the Senate 91-7, on Monday night to pass the plan....

