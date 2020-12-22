Patent Licensing Co. Files 10 WDTX Suits Against Salesforce

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- A patent licensing company has slapped Salesforce.com Inc. with 10 separate patent infringement suits accusing the cloud-based software company of encroaching on various patented technologies with its customer relationship products. San Francisco-based Salesforce has infringed at least 10 patents, according to the complaints filed by Texas-based Brazos Licensing and Development in the Western District of Texas on Friday. In particular, Salesforce is illegally using Brazos' patented technology in products aimed at keeping track of and communicating with customers, Brazos said. Brazos' suits name a laundry list of Salesforce products that allegedly infringe its patents, including its Salesforce mobile app, Customer 360...

