Texas Gov. Fills State Appeals Bench Vacancies

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced three appointments to the state appellate bench on Monday, including two partners at Yetter Coleman LLP and Susman Godfrey LLP. Yetter Coleman appellate attorney April Farris and Susman Godfrey partner Randy Wilson have been appointed to Texas' First and Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston, respectively, and state district court judge Jesse McClure III has been appointed to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Farris previously served as assistant solicitor general for the State of Texas and is president and a former board member of the Federalist Society of Houston. At 35 years old, she was...

