Former Photo Chief Accuses Philly Inquirer Of Age Bias

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- A fired photo director hit the Philadelphia Inquirer's parent company with an age discrimination lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court Monday, claiming the company was "weeding out" an older worker when it replaced him with a journalist nearly 30 years his junior. Michael Mercanti had built a 35-year, "illustrious, award-winning career" at the Inquirer and tabloid Philadelphia Daily News before he was fired in January 2019 at age 66 and replaced by Danese Kenon, who is about 40, his complaint said. "This is a classic case of a corporation weeding out an older employee by firing him with the purported justification of...

