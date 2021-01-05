A Look At DC Proposals To Curb Outside Counsel Guidelines

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- In recent years, clients' outside counsel guidelines have gained attention, in part due to potential tension between lawyers' obligations under rules of professional conduct and obligations imposed by these guidelines. In May 2019, the District of Columbia Rules of Professional Conduct Review Committee requested public comments on issues raised by some outside counsel guidelines so that it could implement changes to the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct to address those issues. It received comments from academics, private practitioners, an in-house counsel, more than two dozen law firms, other groups or associations of lawyers, and two insurers of lawyers, but it did...

