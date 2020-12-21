DuPont Gets HIV-Positive Engineer's Suit Kicked To Delaware

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge sent a lawsuit brought by a mechanical engineer, who said DuPont fired him for tardiness caused by his HIV symptoms, to the company's home state of Delaware, agreeing with Dupont that the case hinged on things that happened in the First State. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb granted DuPont's motion to transfer the case Friday, noting that even though plaintiff Matthew Carcanague lives in New Jersey and often worked from home, he was hired to work in Delaware — which also is where his supervisor allegedly denied him accommodations when his symptoms flared and eventually...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS