Taylor English Adds Real Estate Partner In Miami

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- Atlanta-based firm Taylor English Duma LLP continued adding to its ranks amid the pandemic on Monday, bringing aboard a former GrayRobinson shareholder to bolster its real estate department in Miami. Mark S. Weinberg is Taylor English's newest partner, moving on from GrayRobinson with over 25 years of experience in real estate and business law. "I was impressed by Taylor English's culture and unique structure," Weinberg told Law360. "Its structure allows flexibility which in turn results in a better value for the client. Also, the firm promotes entrepreneurship, and with a footprint in many different states, I saw an opportunity to grow...

