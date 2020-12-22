PNC Accuses Fintech Co. Plaid Of Trademark Infringement

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- PNC Bank sued fintech company Plaid in Pennsylvania federal court Monday, alleging "unscrupulous practices" of counterfeiting the bank's trademark and logo to dupe customers into entering their PNC credentials into Plaid's mobile app. Plaid's software and user interface connects bank accounts to apps including Venmo, Coinbase and Square's Cash App, which allow consumers to send and receive money from their bank accounts. PNC Financial Services Group's lawsuit claims trademark counterfeiting, trademark infringement, false designation of origin, false advertising and unfair competition under the Lanham Act and Pennsylvania statutory and common law. Plaid sought to gain consumer confidence by creating a user...

