Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PNC Accuses Fintech Co. Plaid Of Trademark Infringement

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- PNC Bank sued fintech company Plaid in Pennsylvania federal court Monday, alleging "unscrupulous practices" of counterfeiting the bank's trademark and logo to dupe customers into entering their PNC credentials into Plaid's mobile app.

Plaid's software and user interface connects bank accounts to apps including Venmo, Coinbase and Square's Cash App, which allow consumers to send and receive money from their bank accounts.

PNC Financial Services Group's lawsuit claims trademark counterfeiting, trademark infringement, false designation of origin, false advertising and unfair competition under the Lanham Act and Pennsylvania statutory and common law.

Plaid sought to gain consumer confidence by creating a user...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!