7 Questions For BCLP Disputes Co-Lead Graham Shear

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 2:06 PM GMT) -- Bryan Cave's head of commercial disputes, Graham Shear, attributes his success as a litigator to his inclination for unusual cases and, occasionally, pure luck. Like the time he won the Cuban government as a client after sitting next to a diplomat from the London embassy during a flight. Graham Shear Shear said that, as a result of making a good first impression, he represented Havana for 10 years, defending the country in disputes over their historical music rights from the pre-revolutionary era. "You can't make it up — I was just in the right place at the right time," Shear told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS