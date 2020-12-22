Advinia Can Amend Bupa Care Home Dispute Before Feb. Trial

Law360, London (December 22, 2020, 7:04 PM GMT) -- A London judge allowed Advinia Care Homes on Tuesday to amend parts of its suit against Bupa Group's care home business over the liability for millions of pounds paid between the companies under a transfer deal, two months before the dispute heads to trial. Judge Michael Green said Advinia can expand on its negligence and misrepresentation claims against subsidiaries of the Bupa Group, a global health insurance and health care provider. The changes allege that Bupa knew that the Scottish care homes regulator had only allowed the business transfer to go through if en suite showers were installed in some of...

