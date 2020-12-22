Columbia Care To Acquire Green Leaf Medical For $240M

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- Cannabis cultivator, manufacturer and retailer Columbia Care Inc. announced Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Green Leaf Medical LLC, in a roughly $240 million deal steered by Foley Hoag LLP and Dentons. The acquisition, expected to close in the summer of 2021, will include a cash payment of $45 million and the issuance of 43.9 million common shares of Columbia Care, according to the company's press release. The entire Green Leaf management team will be retained, and its CEO and co-founder Philip Goldberg will join Columbia Care's board of directors. "No organization in the industry will be better...

