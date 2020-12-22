Willkie, Skadden Steer $1.3B PE Sale Of Sparta To Honeywell

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- Industrial technology conglomerate Honeywell International Inc., guided by Skadden, has agreed to buy Willkie Farr-advised Sparta Systems Inc., a software firm, from private equity firm New Mountain Capital for $1.3 billion in cash, the companies said Tuesday. In New Jersey-based Sparta, Honeywell acquires a provider of enterprise-level quality management software for the life sciences industry, according to a statement. The deal stands to bolster Honeywell's position in areas like industrial automation, digital transformation solutions and enterprise performance management software through the addition of Sparta products like TrackWise Digital and QualityWise.aiSM. Que Dallara, president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, said in the...

