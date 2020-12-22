Tainted Data Spoils Duty Calculation For Chinese Carbon

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade rejected the government's reliance on French exports of activated carbon to calculate anti-dumping duties on Chinese exports of the same product on Monday, finding that trade officials "failed to cite any evidence" that French exports were an appropriate comparison point. The U.S. Department of Commerce's failure to show that French exports of wood-based charcoal — sometimes misidentified upon arrival in Thailand as coconut charcoal — were ever accurately reflected in the record suggests the department should not have included them in its calculations, CIT Judge Mark A. Barnett said. "The documents ... do not provide...

