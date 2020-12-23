Lawyering While Parenting

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

A Day In A Dad's Pandemic Life

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left lawyer parents trying to do their jobs while caring for their children. In this two-part series, a husband and wife, both practicing attorneys, candidly share what it looks like to balance responsibilities while working from home.Josephine Bahn shares a view of her life working from home as an attorney at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation while splitting child care responsibilities with her lawyer husband.Christopher Jennison shares a view of his life working from home as a Federal Aviation Administration attorney preparing to first-chair a trial while splitting child care responsibilities with his lawyer wife.The opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Portfolio​​ Media Inc. or any of its​​ respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes an​​d is​​ ​​not ​​intended to be and​​ should not be taken as legal advice.

