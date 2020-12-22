Cannabis Co. Ayr Enters Fla., NJ With Deals Totaling $391M

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis operator Ayr Strategies Inc. said Tuesday it will buy one of the largest pot companies in Florida for $290 million in a deal steered by five firms, coinciding with a $101 million medical marijuana acquisition in New Jersey. The all-stock acquisition of Florida's Liberty Health Sciences was steered by Dorsey & Whitney LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP for Ayr and Miller Thomson LLP, Nauth LPC and Greenspoon Marder LLP on the sell side. Ayr will pick up a cultivation facility and 28 operational dispensaries with 14 more in the pipeline, according to a press release. Ayr said it will...

