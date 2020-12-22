NJ Securities Trader Gets 18 Months For $17M Stock Scheme

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday dashed a securities trader's hopes of receiving home confinement, sentencing him to 18 months behind bars based on his plea agreement with the government over charges he orchestrated a market manipulation scheme that reaped more than $17 million in illicit profits. In making the request for home confinement, Joseph Taub told U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez during a Zoom hearing that "I've never been away from my kids more than one day at the most," and that his wife's father died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've gone through a hard...

