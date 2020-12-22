Pa. Justices Say UPMC Doctors Not Liable For Clinic Shooting

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- A pair of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center doctors who considered but did not complete the involuntary commitment process for a patient who later carried out a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh psychiatric hospital can't be held liable under Pennsylvania law, the state's high court ruled Tuesday. John Shick was still a voluntary outpatient when seen by the two UPMC physicians who were making inquiries to their colleagues about having him committed, so they weren't liable under the Mental Health Procedures Act when he fatally shot a therapist and wounded six other people at Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic, the 6-1...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS