Minn. Tribe Can Keep Fighting County In Police Power Dispute

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge ruled Monday that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has standing to continue with its 2017 suit claiming a local county wrongly blocked its tribal police officers from carrying out their duties on tribal lands. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson granted summary judgment to the Central Minnesota tribe on standing, clearing the way for it to continue pursuing a ruling against Mille Lacs County, its sheriff and attorney that the reservation boundaries under an 1855 treaty have not been diminished or disestablished. "Importantly, courts have long recognized that tribes have legally protected rights in their sovereignty...

