Insurance Broker Settles Client Solicitation Dispute With Bupa

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 2:24 PM GMT) -- A British insurance broker has settled its lawsuit accusing Bupa Insurance of enticing a customer away using information it had learned from their working relationship, in breach of a business agreement. The lawsuit brought by General Insurance Brokers (UK) PLC has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a Tomlin order filed Monday with the High Court in London. Judge Simon Bryan signed off on the order giving the two sides permission to apply to the courts without launching fresh legal action if they need help to enforce the agreement. The terms remain confidential, and Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS