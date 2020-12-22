Deloitte Reasonably Cut From FDA Deal Bidding, GAO Says

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reasonably eliminated Deloitte Consulting LLP from competition to provide software operations and maintenance services to the government, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said, backing the agency's conclusions that Deloitte lacked experience for the work. In a decision released Monday, the federal watchdog seconded the FDA's determination that Deloitte failed to prove that its previous contracting experience aligned with the agency's needs in the new contract, which will be worth at least $30 million. Late last year, the FDA issued a solicitation seeking development, modernization and enhancement support, and software operations and maintenance services, the GAO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS