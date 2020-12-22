In NJ, Follow Court Guidance In Drafting Arbitration Clauses

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- Lawyers and nonlawyers who regard arbitration clauses in New Jersey contracts as just boilerplate provisions are mistaken. While the New Jersey Supreme Court has repeatedly observed that it is not its role to issue advisory opinions, the fact remains that in several of its recent rulings involving challenges to arbitration clauses, the court has provided a clear outline for drafters to follow to minimize successful challenges to the enforceability of arbitration provisions. The court's pronouncements should not be ignored. The benefits of arbitration as an efficient and cost-effective way to resolve disputes are well known and cannot be seriously questioned....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS