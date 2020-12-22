Former NY Top Judges Back Courts In Retiring Older Judges

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Five former New York chief judges and chief administrative judges said the state constitution gives top state courts officials ample authority to make "difficult" choices in forcing judges over the age of 70 into retirement, especially when budgetary constraints require it, according to an amicus brief filed late Monday. Former chief judges Jonathan Lippman and Sol Wachtler, along with former chief administrative judges of the Unified Court System Ann T. Pfau, E. Leo Milonas and Joseph W. Bellacosa, said the New York Constitution states clearly that judges must retire by the end of the year in which they turn 70, and...

