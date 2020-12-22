Draft Bill That Would Revamp DMCA Sparks Divided Reaction

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- A draft bill unveiled Tuesday to overhaul the Digital Millennium Copyright Act met divergent reactions, with the entertainment industry welcoming the effort and critics warning it could sound the death knell for online creativity. At the heart of the contentious bill is a "notice-and-stay-down" provision, which would require web platforms that remove copyrighted material to keep it from being uploaded again in the future. The provision responds to longstanding complaints from copyright owners that the existing "notice-and-takedown" system under the DMCA, in which copyright owners notify online service providers of infringement, has failed to combat online piracy. Just last week, Recording...

