Instagram Can't Get Media Manager Fight Into Arbitration

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- Instagram was unable on Tuesday to convince an Australian judge to force arbitration of its dispute with social media manager Dialogue Consulting Pty. Ltd., which has accused the popular photo- and video-sharing social networking service of wrongfully trying to ban it from using the site. Judge Jonathan Barry Rashleigh Beach of the Federal Court of Australia concluded that Instagram had delayed for an "unreasonably long period" before it began arguing that the dispute belongs in arbitration in California under a clause contained in its terms of service. Instagram has accused Dialogue Consulting, which owns "Sked Social," a program that manages the...

