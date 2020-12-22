Legal Tech Co. Ironclad Secures $100M In Series D Round

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:58 PM EST) -- Digital contract management software company Ironclad is just shy of hitting unicorn status after securing its largest capital raise to date, confirming Tuesday to Law360 that it has raised $100 million in Series D funding and is now worth just under $1 billion. The San Francisco-based company specializes in digital technology to help legal professionals fast-track contracts. It's digital contracting and workflow tools, which allow users to collaborate and negotiate contract details, are also paired with Google Cloud AI. Ironclad's customers include in-house legal teams at MasterCard, L'Oreal, Fitbit and Glassdoor. The company was founded about six years ago by a former...

