Pa. Atty Wants To Redo Defamation Suit Against Judges

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania attorney asked Tuesday for another chance to argue that a trio of Superior Court judges defamed him in an opinion dismissing a fee dispute he was involved in, arguing that they lacked original jurisdiction and therefore lacked immunity for their statements. Bruce Chasan, a Philadelphia-based solo practitioner, said in a motion for reargument before the state's full Commonwealth Court that the three-judge panel misinterpreted his argument. "Chasan's argument was that the judges had jurisdiction to hear an appeal from a common pleas court order, but not to make credibility determinations and findings of fact," the filing said. Chasan told Law360...

